Car stolen in Brooklyn with 8-year-old in back seat

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A car was stolen in Brooklyn while an eight-year-old girl was in the back seat.
Police say it happened in East Flatbush at Rockaway Parkway and Avenue A, where the girl's 36-year-old mother got into a fender bender and stepped out of the car to check for damage.
The mother says a man got behind the wheel of the car and then took off.
Police say when the man realized the girl was in the backseat, he ditched the car a mile and a half away at Howard and Pitkin Avenues in Brownsville.
It is not clear whether the man was involved in the accident. Police are still searching for him.
