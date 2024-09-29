Firefighter attacked while on the job in Little Italy

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A firefighter was attacked while on the job in Manhattan.
Police say a man and a woman walked up to the firefighter on Hester Street in Little Italy around 11:30 p.m. last Friday and started arguing with him.
The dispute escalated and the firefighter says both suspects wound up punching him.
The firefighter suffered minor injuries.
