  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Firefighter attacked while on the job in Little Italy

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, September 29, 2024 3:02AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A firefighter was attacked while on the job in Manhattan.

Police say a man and a woman walked up to the firefighter on Hester Street in Little Italy around 11:30 p.m. last Friday and started arguing with him.

The dispute escalated and the firefighter says both suspects wound up punching him.

The firefighter suffered minor injuries.

ALSO READ: Debate emerges over whether Eric Adams should resign as mayor of New York City

CeFaan Kim has more on the political fallout of Mayor Adams' indictment.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW