Firefighter attacked while on the job in Little Italy

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A firefighter was attacked while on the job in Manhattan.

Police say a man and a woman walked up to the firefighter on Hester Street in Little Italy around 11:30 p.m. last Friday and started arguing with him.

The dispute escalated and the firefighter says both suspects wound up punching him.

The firefighter suffered minor injuries.

ALSO READ: Debate emerges over whether Eric Adams should resign as mayor of New York City

CeFaan Kim has more on the political fallout of Mayor Adams' indictment.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.