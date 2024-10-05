Police: Former Governor Paterson, his son injured by unknown suspect in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Former Governor David Paterson and his 20-year-old son were injured by an unknown suspect in Manhattan.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in front of 1871 2nd Avenue on the Upper East Side, police say.

Paterson suffered pain to his head. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing,

