NYPD investigates 2 deadly shootings within 90 minutes in Manhattan

Police say a man was killed in Hell's Kitchen and another was fatally shot in Chelsea.

Police say a man was killed in Hell's Kitchen and another was fatally shot in Chelsea.

Police say a man was killed in Hell's Kitchen and another was fatally shot in Chelsea.

Police say a man was killed in Hell's Kitchen and another was fatally shot in Chelsea.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are investigating two deadly shootings in Manhattan, one in Midtown, the other in Chelsea.

It comes at a time that the NYPD has touted historically low crime numbers, but they say they are ready for numbers to rise as summer approaches.

This pair of shootings happened within 90 minutes of each other and police are still looking for the gunmen in both incidents.

The most recent happened at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday along West 42nd Street, near the Port Authority Bus Station in Midtown.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in his head.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

In Chelsea, police got the call just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on West 17th Street, not far from the High Line.

Police say 21-year-old Raqiese Cohen was shot in the neck.

He was initially taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition but later died.

There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and the investigations are ongoing.

These shootings come as the NYPD says shootings and homicides are at record lows this year.

As the weather warms up, we typically see an increase in crime.

To try and get ahead of that, the department is adding 1,500 officers on foot patrol to neighborhoods across the five boroughs.

They'll be working the evening tour when crime tends to increase.

"In 2020 and 2021 we had shootings approaching 1,600, they went down to 1,200, went down to 900, went down to 800, and now we're approaching the best numerical statistical year we've had in the police department," said Chief of Department John Chell, NYPD.

So far this year, officers have taken more than 2,200 guns off the streets.

That's an average of more than 14 a day.

ALSO READ: Men wanted in Queens robbery spree allegedly stole 2 French bulldogs from one victim

Chantee Lans reports on the robberies from Queens.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.