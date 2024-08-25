  • Watch Now
Police: Man followed woman into Brooklyn building, strangled her

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, August 25, 2024 3:15AM
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who strangled a woman.

Investigators say the suspect followed the victim into a building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, wrapped his arm around her neck, and told her to shut up.

The attack happened on Thursday.

The 25-year-old victim says her screams eventually scared him off. She declined medical attention.

