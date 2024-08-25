Police: Man followed woman into Brooklyn building, strangled her

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who strangled a woman.
Investigators say the suspect followed the victim into a building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, wrapped his arm around her neck, and told her to shut up.
The attack happened on Thursday.
The 25-year-old victim says her screams eventually scared him off. She declined medical attention.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.