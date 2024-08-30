Man slashed in the face during dispute inside Upper West Side subway station

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the face during a dispute inside a subway station on the Upper West Side.
It happened inside the 72nd Street subway 1/2/3 lines just after 3:15 p.m. Friday.
The 26-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.
There is no description of the suspect at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
