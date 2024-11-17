Man stabbed during dispute on Brooklyn subway platform

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday on the northbound platform for the D Train at the Bay 50th Street Station. A 31-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday on the northbound platform for the D Train at the Bay 50th Street Station. A 31-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday on the northbound platform for the D Train at the Bay 50th Street Station. A 31-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday on the northbound platform for the D Train at the Bay 50th Street Station. A 31-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen.

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men are wanted for a subway stabbing in Brooklyn during a dispute.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday on the northbound platform for the D Train at the Bay 50th Street Station. A 31-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen.

There is no word on what the argument was about.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side helps nurse get paycheck owed for 9 months

Nina Pineda helps Claudia Gordon get a paycheck she's been waiting on for nine months.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.