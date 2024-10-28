Teen fatally shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn.
The 16-year-old victim was shot in the chest Saturday night at the Whitman Houses on Auburn Place in Fort Greene.
An ambulance rushed the teen to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There is no word on what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.