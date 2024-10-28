24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teen fatally shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, October 28, 2024 3:32AM
Police investigating fatal shooting of teen at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Police investigating fatal shooting of teen at Brooklyn NYCHA complexThe 16-year-old victim was shot in the chest Saturday night at the Whitman Houses on Auburn Place in Fort Greene.

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn.

The 16-year-old victim was shot in the chest Saturday night at the Whitman Houses on Auburn Place in Fort Greene.

An ambulance rushed the teen to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ: NJ man shocked when bill for ambulance ride throws him into collections 2 years later

Nina Pineda has more.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW