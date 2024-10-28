Teen fatally shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex

The 16-year-old victim was shot in the chest Saturday night at the Whitman Houses on Auburn Place in Fort Greene.

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn.

The 16-year-old victim was shot in the chest Saturday night at the Whitman Houses on Auburn Place in Fort Greene.

An ambulance rushed the teen to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

