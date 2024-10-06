Thousands of cyclists take to the streets to ride in the 30th annual Tour de Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- More than 4,000 cyclists are expected to ride in the 30th annual Tour de Bronx on Sunday.

The free event includes a 10-mile family-friendly route, a 25-mile intermediate ride and a 40-mile challenge for advanced cyclists.

ABC 7 New York is a proud sponsor of the Tour de Bronx, and our very own Eyewitness News anchor Pedro Rivera is emceeing the bike race finale.

Along the route, riders will enjoy the natural beauty while passing through neighborhoods in the South Bronx, Wakefield, Riverdale and Orchard Beach.

All routes begin at 161st Street and Grand Concourse and end at the New York Botanical Garden.

You can learn more about the Tour de Bronx on The Bronx Tourism Council website.

