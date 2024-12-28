24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Shooting in Hell's Kitchen leaves 35-year-old man dead

ByMarcus Solis
Saturday, December 28, 2024 1:05PM
Man killed in Hell's Kitchen shooting
Marcus Solis has the latest in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN -- A 35-year-old man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in Manhattan.

It happened on West 49th Street in the Hell's Kitchen section just before 3 a.m.

Police arrived on the scene to find the man conscious and alert.

The victim was then transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

