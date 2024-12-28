Shooting in Hell's Kitchen leaves 35-year-old man dead

HELL'S KITCHEN -- A 35-year-old man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in Manhattan.
It happened on West 49th Street in the Hell's Kitchen section just before 3 a.m.
Police arrived on the scene to find the man conscious and alert.
The victim was then transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced, where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
