Flames shoot from booth at Bryant Park holiday market in Manhattan

BRYANT PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least one food booth at the Bryant Park holiday market was on fire Friday morning.
Flames could be seen shooting from a tent near the park's famed carousel after 9 a.m.
The holiday market goes until Jan. 5 and was not scheduled to open to the public for the day until 11 a.m.
While the details and circumstances of the fire were not yet clear, NewsCopter 7 was heading to the scene.
It comes the week after a fire broke out at another nearby holiday market in Herald Square.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
