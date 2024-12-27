Flames shoot from booth at Bryant Park holiday market in Manhattan

BRYANT PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least one food booth at the Bryant Park holiday market was on fire Friday morning.

Flames could be seen shooting from a tent near the park's famed carousel after 9 a.m.

The holiday market goes until Jan. 5 and was not scheduled to open to the public for the day until 11 a.m.

While the details and circumstances of the fire were not yet clear, NewsCopter 7 was heading to the scene.

It comes the week after a fire broke out at another nearby holiday market in Herald Square.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.