New York City Council votes to pass City of Yes affordable housing plan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Council voted 31-20 to move forward with the Adams Administration's City of Yes affordable housing plan on Thursday.

The plan is designed to ease restrictions on basement apartments, along with other issues preventing the large-scale growth of housing.

The new legislation invests $5 billion to create more than 82,000 new homes over the next 15 years.

"Our only shot at solving New York's affordability crisis is by building more housing - and that's why I'm committing $1 billion for projects that will make 'City of Yes' a reality," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "I signed the most powerful pro-housing legislation in three generations earlier this year, but the work is far from over. That's why it's critical for New York City to move forward with zoning reforms that will create more of the homes New Yorkers so desperately need."

The zoning changes attempt to spur more housing production by updating decades-old rules, including:

New construction no longer requires off-street parking.

Homeowners can build apartments on single-family lots.

Developers can build at least 20% more housing in construction projects as long as it is affordable.

"Today is a historic day in New York City, but, more importantly, for working-class New Yorkers," said Mayor Eric Adams. "We showed the nation that government can still be bold and brave by passing the most pro-housing piece of legislation in city history. Our administration proposed and fought hard for this proposal for more than year, and now New Yorkers are the ones who will benefit from lower rent."

