Mayor Eric Adams reveals 'discomfort' in side, negative tests amid health concerns

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday revealed more details about what was ailing him after he underwent medical testing last week.

Adams said in a radio interview he was experiencing "discomfort" in his side.

The tests all came back negative, according to Adams. He didn't say what he was being tested for.

"I was having some discomfort in my side and the doctor wanted to do a few tests and they all came out negative, I just wanted to take time," Adams said.

The mayor said he will return to his "fighting weight" after the doctor told him he has gained 25 pounds during his first term. He will go back to cooking his own food.

"I was eating too many pastries," Adams said. "Not many things scare me, but I was concerned."

The Adams administration announced last week he wasn't feeling well and that he would have a limited schedule.

Adams waived his scheduled appearance in federal court to undergo the testing.

Adams returned to work on Jan. 30.

