Democratic candidates for NYC mayor make final push ahead of primary election day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayoral candidates for mayor of New York City will make their final pitch to voters on Monday ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

On Sunday in Crown Heights, candidates Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, City Comptroller Brad Lander and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams banded together at a Get Out the Vote rally.

Mamdani received big cheers from the crowd as the 33-year-old Democratic socialist. Recent polls show him narrowing the gap on frontrunner, former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo spent the weekend continuing closing arguments to New Yorkers at the Sheraton Hotel with the IBEW union.

He looks to make a comeback and hold office again after resigning as governor amid numerous women accusing him of sexual harassment and a scandalous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We got a City Hall so corrupt it's going to need to be cleaned out with a power washer. Working families bring the power washer. Andrew Cuomo just brings in more corruption," Lander said at the rally.

Sunday was the final day for early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary election in New York, with 55,000 people coming out to vote.

According to the NYC Board of Elections, nearly 385,000 people have cast a ballot in the eight days of early voting.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

