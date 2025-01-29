President Trump expected to sign Laken Riley Act into Law Wednesday

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Immigration enforcement in New York City led to dozens of arrests on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the White House says it is now implementing a quota system, where every ICE field office will be required to make at least 75 immigration arrests every day.

In New York City, Kristi Noem, Department of Homeland Security Secretary, spoke to Mayor Eric Adams four to five times Monday night ahead of immigration actions in the boroughs.

In Washington Heights Tuesday, a suspect in a double murder from the Dominican Republic was detained thru an interpol request.

Then in the Bronx, the man believed to be the ringleader of a Venezuelan gang, and wanted as part of the Aurora, Colorado apartment building takeover, was arrested at an apartment building on Ogden Avenue.

Noem was on the scene and documented the entire takedown. In response to a reporter question about how many illegal immigrants in the country were actually criminals, Noem said "all of them because they illegally broke our nations laws and therefore they are criminals."

Federal agents are expected to begin ramping up operations in New Jersey as early as next week.

Slated for Wednesday, President Trump is expected to sign he Laken Riley act into law. The law allows the Department of Homeland Security to detain "certain non-U.S. nationals who have been arrested for burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting.

The bill was adopted after Laken Riley, a 22-year-old University of Georgia student, was killed while out a run. The convicted killer, Jose Ibarra, 26, was an undocumented migrant from Venezuela. He was sentenced to life in prison.

ALSO READ: Woman charged with murder after postal worker stabbed to death in Harlem deli

Phil Taitt reports on the deadly stabbing from Harlem.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.