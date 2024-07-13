37-year-old man arrested in shooting death of 21-year-old in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Police say a man is in custody this morning in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.
37-year-old Usamah Sidberry faces murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges.
Officers responded to an assault call at NYCHA's Albany Houses in Crown hHeights early Friday morning.
When they arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Dyseem Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.
Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS responders.
A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
