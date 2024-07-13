37-year-old man arrested in shooting death of 21-year-old in Brooklyn

A man has been taken into police custody in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old at the Albany Houses.

CROWN HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Police say a man is in custody this morning in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.

37-year-old Usamah Sidberry faces murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Officers responded to an assault call at NYCHA's Albany Houses in Crown hHeights early Friday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Dyseem Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS responders.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

