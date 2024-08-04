Deadline passes for restaurants to apply for outdoor dining shed permits

Restaurants that do not submit applications are required to dismantle their sheds immediately.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday was the last supper at many outdoor dining sheds around New York City.

The deadline for restaurants to apply for shed permits under a new system was the end of the day on August 3rd.

Fines for establishments that do not comply will start at $500.

Ticketing could start at any time.

