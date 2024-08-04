Deadline passes for restaurants to apply for outdoor dining shed permits

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday was the last supper at many outdoor dining sheds around New York City.
The deadline for restaurants to apply for shed permits under a new system was the end of the day on August 3rd.
Restaurants that do not submit applications are required to dismantle their sheds immediately.
Fines for establishments that do not comply will start at $500.
Ticketing could start at any time.
