Pedestrian suffers head injury after being struck by bicyclist outside Carnegie Hall

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian suffered a head injury after being struck by a bicyclist outside Carnegie Hall.

Police say the 33-year-old bicyclist was traveling south on 7th Avenue when he struck the 66-year-old victim on Friday evening.

The bicyclist remained on the scene.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

