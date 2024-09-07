Pedestrian suffers head injury after being struck by bicyclist outside Carnegie Hall

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian suffered a head injury after being struck by a bicyclist outside Carnegie Hall.
Police say the 33-year-old bicyclist was traveling south on 7th Avenue when he struck the 66-year-old victim on Friday evening.
The bicyclist remained on the scene.
The victim is currently in stable condition.
