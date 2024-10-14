Man sets up makeshift petting zoo for public in front of bank on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents on the Upper West Side were treated to a rare sight on Monday -- a petting zoo.
That's right a homemade zoo.
Video captured by Annie Bao showed a man tending to his dog, bunnies, parrots, cockatoos and other birds inside a Bank of America ATM vestibule.
"This might be the most exclusive petting zoo," Bao wrote under a post on TikTok.
Birds cages, a shopping cart, food containers and pet food were also seen scattered around the area.
