Man sets up makeshift petting zoo for public in front of bank on Upper West Side

ByEyewitness News
Monday, October 14, 2024 4:42PM
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents on the Upper West Side were treated to a rare sight on Monday -- a petting zoo.

That's right a homemade zoo.

Video captured by Annie Bao showed a man tending to his dog, bunnies, parrots, cockatoos and other birds inside a Bank of America ATM vestibule.

"This might be the most exclusive petting zoo," Bao wrote under a post on TikTok.

Birds cages, a shopping cart, food containers and pet food were also seen scattered around the area.

