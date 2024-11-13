New York City Council expected to pass bill shifting broker fees to landlords

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Council is set to vote on a bill that would eliminate the steep upfront cost that renters face when moving into a new apartment.

On average, New Yorkers shell out 15 percent of their annual rent on broker fees.

Now, broker fees could be shifted to landlords.

The bill says whoever hires the broker, either the renter or landlord, would be on the hook to pay the fee.

The legislation, authored by council member Chi Osse, had 33 sponsors as of Tuesday night, which was one short of a veto-proof majority.

Opponents of the legislation say the measure could lead to higher rents and argue that landlords could put broker fees into monthly rents except in rent-stabilized apartments, where a panel of mayoral appointees sets increases.

The vote comes as rents in New York City continue to soar, adding strain to the pockets of the average person.

Mayor Adams, who was previously a real estate broker, says there is nothing in the bill that would stop landlords from rolling the cost of the broker fee into a tenant's monthly base rent.

"We need to find ways of ensuring that we get that affordability, but we can't do it with just a knee-jerk reaction," he said. "Think for a moment: if you pass the cost on to the small property owners, nothing in that law stops them from building it into their rent, so it goes from a one-time fee to a permanent fee."

Council member Chi Osse is set to hold a rally ahead of the vote, which is slated for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

