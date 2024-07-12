Search for suspect after 74-year-old man, 44-year-old man shot in Tompkins Square Park

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men were shot inside Tompkins Square Park in the East Village on Friday morning.
It happened on East 7th Street just after 9:50 a.m.
At least one of the shootings happened at the southwest corner of the park, near the chess area.
A 74-year-old man was shot in the torso and is in critical condition.
A 44-year-old man was also shot in the torso and is said to be stable.
Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital.
The suspect, described a, 5'6" tall man, wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and mask, got away.
Police are canvasing the neighborhood for the suspect.
