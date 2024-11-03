Man found stabbed to death in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn.
Officers responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Saturday at 1710 Union Street in Crown Heights, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators have not yet released his name.
Police do not have a description of the suspect.
The motive of the stabbing is unknown.
