Man found stabbed to death in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Saturday at 1710 Union Street in Crown Heights, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators have not yet released his name.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

The motive of the stabbing is unknown.

