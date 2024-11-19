Man accused of deadly stabbing spree has history of mental distress, prior arrests

The 51-year-old confessed to the killings during questioning, according to police sources.
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The man accused of killing three innocent people in a violent stabbing spree across Manhattan on Monday is awaiting his arraignment.
Ramon Rivera, 51, is expected to appear in court Tuesday on three counts of first degree murder in connection with the stabbings across Midtown.
He is accused in the deadly rampage that lasted approximately 2.5 hours and left two men and a woman dead: 36-year-old construction worker Angel Lata Landi, a 67-year-old man fishing, and 36-year-old Wilma Augustin.
Rivera confessed to the killings during questioning, according to police sources.
Rivera's case renewed frustration with the city's inability to treat people in mental distress and hold people with a history of low-level criminal activity.
Rivera's eight prior arrests in New York City mainly involved shoplifting. None involved a weapon.
He has been arrested at least nine times in the past year in New York and New Jersey and was out without bail pending trial on his most recent arrests.
He lived at the Bellevue Men's Shelter, but also gave prior addresses of University Avenue in the Bronx and in Kissimmee, Florida.
He had two documented interactions with the city while in mental distress:
Also in December 2023, he stole steaks from a supermarket in the Bronx, followed by four other incidents of breaking into Manhattan stores to steal cigarettes, lighters and vapes.
Rivera was held in jail from February 19 to October 17. While in custody, on May 7, he assaulted a police officer and an emergency medical worker at the Bellevue hospital psych ward.
Upon release, he was charged with grand larceny for stealing a $1,495 acrylic bowl from the Jonathan Adler store at 382 West Broadway in Soho. Prosecutors asked for bail but the judge released him.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.