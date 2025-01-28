46-year-old man slashed on subway train on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 46-year-old man was slashed on a subway train on the Upper West Side on Tuesday morning.

The 54-year-old suspect slashed him on the southbound No. 3 train at West 96th Street at around 4:30 a.m.

He was slashed with wounds to the left elbow, left shoulder and left side of his neck and head.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where he is said to be stable.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

The crime comes as 300 NYPD officers are now riding the rails during the overnight hours, with police ramping up staffing overnight to have two officers on every train.

The two officers, who will be on every subway train between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., was ordered by Gov. Kathy Hochul to improve public safety and confidence in riding the subways on the overnight hours.

Tuesday morning's attack comes less than a day after a 23-year-old woman was pushed into the side of a train in Washington Heights. In that case, the 26-year-old suspect was arrested.

