NYPD releases images of man wanted in Upper East Side subway slashing

WABC logo
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 2:49PM
The 52-year-old victim said he was slashed in the neck on the subway platform after a verbal dispute.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City police officers have released video of the man accused of slashing another man in the neck at a subway station on the Upper East Side this week.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the 96th Street 6 train station.

The victim, a 52-year-old Bronx man, said the suspect walked up to him on the No. 6 subway platform.

A verbal dispute quickly escalated and the suspect struck him with an unknown object, leaving a laceration to the right side of his neck.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s wearing a green shirt, then fled south on Lexington Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
