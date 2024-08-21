NYPD releases images of man wanted in Upper East Side subway slashing

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City police officers have released video of the man accused of slashing another man in the neck at a subway station on the Upper East Side this week.
It happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the 96th Street 6 train station.
The victim, a 52-year-old Bronx man, said the suspect walked up to him on the No. 6 subway platform.
A verbal dispute quickly escalated and the suspect struck him with an unknown object, leaving a laceration to the right side of his neck.
The suspect, described as a man in his 30s wearing a green shirt, then fled south on Lexington Avenue.
No arrests have been made.
