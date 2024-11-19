FDNY battles second brush fire at Inwood Hill Park

INWOOD (WABC) -- New York City is officially under a drought warning as dry conditions across the Tri-State persist.

A drought watch was issued earlier this month and now New Yorkers are being asked to limit their water usage.

The upgraded drought warning status marks the first time in 22 years that New York City officials have made the designation.

Meanwhile, brush fires continue to crop up as weather conditions act as an accelerant to the fires.

A blaze in Inwood Hill Park in upper Manhattan broke out around 10 p.m. Monday night.

A swath of land was scorched before fire crews were able to get it under control. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

The park has been under watch by the fire department after a massive fire broke out on November 13. At least four acres of land have burned since then.

Fire crews say the fight is a treacherous one as the terrain of the park and a lack of water make the bout difficult.

Raegan Medgie reports from the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

