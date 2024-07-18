Apollo Theater receiving special Kennedy Center Honors as 'American institution'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Apollo Theater will soon be adding another achievement to its illustrious history -- Kennedy Center Honors.

An announcement was made on Thursday that the Harlem-based theater is a recipient in its newest class of honorees.

The venue is receiving special honors as an "iconic American institution".

"We are thrilled to pay special tribute to New York City's renowned Apollo Theater on its 90th anniversary," said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement. "Throughout its history, The Apollo has guided us and the world forward by discovering and nurturing raw talent, molding a unique cultural identity that still defines American culture today. Across Honors weekend, artists with special connections to The Apollo will serve as ambassadors of the institution's legacy."

The Apollo's Amateur Night -- a large-scale talent show -- is world-renowned, and is one of the longest-running continuous events in New York City.

Artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, James Brown, Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight all launched their career performing at the theater.

"The Apollo has always been a home for artists to create and a home for audiences to see incredible music and art from legendary artists," added The Apollo President and CEO Michelle Ebanks.

The rest of this year's Kennedy Center Honors class includes Francis Ford Coppola, The Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt and Arturo Sandoval.

