NYC's Open Streets program expands to include streets adjacent to 71 schools

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is expanding its Open Streets program to a record number of schools this academic year.

The city's Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that streets adjacent to 71 schools will be open to improve safety, accommodate pick-ups and drop-offs and create additional outdoor space for children to play and socialize.

"The streets have historically been a place for children to play and socialize-and through our Open Streets program. We have created a new framework to give this space back to our school children to safely learn, develop new skills, and make pick-ups and drop-offs much easier for parents and guardians," said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The Open Streets program got its start during the pandemic and was utilized by 51 schools in 2022.

The Department of Transportation says it encourages public, private and charter schools to apply for the Open Streets program.

