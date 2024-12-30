Times Square organizers make final preparations of ahead of New Year's Eve

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- The new year has nearly arrived and for Times Square organizers, it is crunch time.

Stages and guard rails are already in place and now the final touches for the biggest New Year's Eve celebration in the world are being prepared.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch are set to announce public safety protocols for the massive event.

For those coming to Times Square to watch the ball dro, you must enter at specific checkpoints at Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

From there attendees will face tight security as police work to secure the site from any threats.

It should be noted that backpacks duffel bags, large packages and alcohol are not allowed in.

According to officials, the city has not received any credible threats ahead of the big day.

NYPD will be ready for protests, including those targeting the Israel-Hamas war.

The department is also on high alert after a vehicle crashed through a holiday market in Germany earlier this month as mass gatherings continue yo attract would-be attackers.

Another part of preparations is making sure the confetti flies properly.

Organizers held a confetti test run on Sunday as the prepare to launch 3,000 pounds onto New Year's Eve revelers.

The final touches will come on Tuesday when the NYPD establishes their security perimeter around Times Square, which will stretch from 39th Street to 59th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

