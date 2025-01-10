Officer in serious condition, another driver injured after crash involving police cruiser in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is in serious condition, and another driver was injured after a crash involving a police cruiser in Harlem.

The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. when police received a call of a motor vehicle crash at West 212nd Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

A female driver and an on-duty police officer were injured.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The female driver of unknown age was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where she is expected to be OK.

There's no word yet on what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

