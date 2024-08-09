NYPD K9 unit report to Paris to assist with Olympics security

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Team USA is dominating this year's Olympics in Paris with 104 medals and counting.

But another elite team has been deployed to ensure the athletes and spectators can enjoy the games safely.

Officer Favie and Officer Gunner sniff out trouble in New York City.

"They're trained in a variety of different explosive odors, explosive materials whether it be TNT or PETN and things of that nature," NYPD Officer Ralph De La Cruz said.

NYPD Officers Ralph De La Cruz and Michael Finamore got a call to join the security team over in Paris.

"I got the call from a sergeant from counterterrorism and I couldn't believe it," said Officer Michael Finamore.

The officers and their K9 partners headed to Paris to assist the French Police and 22 countries with their explosive sniffing dogs to sweep different areas for the Olympics for the opening ceremonies.

Just like the athletes, this is the kind of event these dogs train for.

"The dogs took a little of the shine away from the athletes and I apologize in advance for that," said Officer Cruz.

"The dogs are the heroes in this, but it was just an amazing experience that we were able to work with all these different countries on something this big of a scale," Finamore said.

A second team has been deployed to Paris, proving the NYPD unit is gold in keeping people safe.

