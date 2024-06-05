NYPD stepping up security for Pride Month events that could be potential targets for attacks

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD on Wednesday made it known that it's taking extra security measures with Pride Month events being possible targets for attacks.

Department officials hosted an intelligence and hate crime briefing for the community and LGBTQIA+ leaders after the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a warning in May that foreign terrorist groups may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with Pride Month.

"What should be a time for joy and celebration is also a reminder of all the evil that exists in this world," said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban. "So we must plan accordingly to ensure this month is also safe."

Pride Month in New York City is massive, as the city attracted up to 5 million visitors in past years. Law enforcement officials acknowledge that those numbers unfortunately can make the celebration a target.

"ISIS has a habit of putting out propaganda, focusing on Pride Month every May," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner. "What we see online is a conflation between anti LGBTQ plus sentiment, anti-Semitism, anti-everything."

Some of the events for the month include Brooklyn Pride, pride nights at the Yankees and Mets games, and the March on Fifth Avenue.

There are no specific threats to these events - but intelligence officials say participants should maintain a heightened situational awareness.

"It is a balance that we're always trying to," said LGBTQIA+ Liaison to Police Commissioner Lt. Ana Arboleta. "Because at the end of the day, I do want the community to be safe because I do want them to walk and be who they are and know that we are helping."

