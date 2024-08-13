NYPD releases footage of suspect wanted for stealing Rolexes, high-end watches in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD has released new surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in a robbery spree targeting victims with high-end watches in New York City.

Police say the suspect seen in the video is responsible for three separate robberies in Manhattan in the past two months.



In each case, police say the suspect approached the victim from behind, put them in a chokehold until they lost consciousness, and then stole their watch.

The first incident happened on Saturday, June 15, around 3:30 a.m. Police say the suspect stole a $300 Orient watch from a 29-year-old at 147 Christopher St. No injuries were reported.

The second incident happened on Sunday, July 14, around 2:40 a.m. Police say the suspect stole a $14,000 Rolex watch from a 27-year-old man at 42 Morton Street. Authorities say the victim suffered minor injuries and pain but was not taken to the hospital.

The latest incident happened on Friday, August 9, around 1 a.m. The suspect stole another $14,000 Rolex from a 26-year-old man at the 14th Street No. 1 train station. Police say the suspect fled the location on foot, going southbound on Seventh Avenue. The victim complained of pain and was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.