NYPD executes another crackdown on pedicab drivers in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD executed another crackdown on pedicabs in Times Square Wednesday night as part of "Operation Front Door."

Mayor Eric Adams posted several photos from Wednesday, saying the taskforce seized 18 pedicabs and issued summonses to illegal vendors.

Eyewitness News was with officials last week when they performed another crackdown.

The goal of the multi-agency taskforce is to prevent pedicab drivers from taking advantage of tourists when they visit the city.

The city says it's a major quality-of-life concern.

"Tourism is a major economic engine, and when you look at these various pedicabs, and some of the other actions we've seen, it just takes away from the quality of life of our city. You know it, and I know it," Adams said.

New York sees about 63 million tourists a year.

