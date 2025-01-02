Off-duty Newark police officer charged in traffic agent's death: police

NEWARK (WABC) -- Many are calling for justice following the arrest Thursday of a police officer who struck and killed a traffic agent in Newark.

Supporters of 53-year-old Jairo Rodriguez gathered on the steps of Newark City Hall on Thursday.

Sergeant Victor Ortiz, 34, was charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the death of Rodriguez, who was a Newark Traffic Control Officer.

Sergeant Ortiz was off duty when he hit Rodriguez who was directing traffic near the Prudential Center after an event on December 11, police said.

Rodriguez was taken to University Hospital where he died just before 2 a.m.

"We don't know what it took so long, we will be going to internal affairs to see if any misconduct was committed," Mace Herns, Rodriguez's nephew said during the protest Thursday.

Ortiz did remain at the scene after hitting Rodriguez, police said.

"He joined the Newark Department of Public Safety in 2022 and, due to his consistent demeanor of kindness, warmth, and sincerity, he was immediately embraced as a dear Brother in Blue," Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said.

