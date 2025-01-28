New Jersey officers help elderly resident shovel snow from her driveway and sidewalk

OLD TAPPAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three officers in Bergen County, New Jersey went beyond the call of duty to help an elderly resident, police said on Tuesday.

Officer Moore, Officer Sahraie and Officer Ramos from the Old Tappan Police Department responded to an alarm call from the resident's home.

The call turned out to be a false alarm, but the officers learned she needed a hand clearing the snow from her driveway and did not know who to ask for assistance.

The next day, the officers arrived at the resident's house with salt, shovels and big smiles.

They cleared a path to her house and shoveled snow from her sidewalk.

