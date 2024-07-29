Local athlete becomes 1st Black woman to win individual fencing medal for USA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A local athlete has made history at the Paris Olympics.

Lauren Scruggs, who was born in Queens, won silver and became the first Black woman from the United States to win an individual medal in a women's fencing event.

Not only is Scruggs an Olympic medalist, but she is also a student at Harvard University.

She says her upbringing and balancing her athletic and academic life have helped her when she competes.

United States' Lauren Scruggs reacts after winning the women's individual Foil semifinal match against Canada's Eleanor Harvey. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

"Just growing up in the environment has made me a solid fencer because of those hardships, and I think my success in fencing has helped break stereotypes about what Black people can do and who can be a fencer," Scruggs said.

It has been a meteoric rise for Scruggs who only made a senior fencing team last year.

