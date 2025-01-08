More than 15 people displaced after fire tears through 2-story home in Passaic, New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than a dozen residents were displaced after a fire tore through a two-family home in Passaic, New Jersey on Tuesday.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said the fire broke out at 452 Lafayette Ave. which rose to a third alarm.

When police officers first arrived on the scene, they saw two children looking out a top-floor window of the building, according to the mayor.

He said that the extreme frigid temperatures, strong winds and downed power lines posed a challenge, but first responders were able to safely evacuate the children and parents, and other residents inside the home.

"I am thankful I'm thankful to God, thankful we did not have any loss of life," Mayor Lora said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to just the one home.

PSE &G was able to isolate and turn off electricity to live power lines that went down across from St. Mary's General Hospital.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the fire when strong wind blew materials off the home. He is being treated at a hospital.

Mayor Lora says that over 15 people are at the rec center at City Hall, where human services are working with the Red Cross to assist the impacted families.

