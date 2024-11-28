Eastside and Kennedy High School celebrate Centennial Thanksgiving Classic football game

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's a tradition that has stood the test of time.

Kennedy High School versus Eastside High School on Thanksgiving.

While many holiday games have disappeared, Kennedy and Eastside have continued to play on Turkey Day. Thursday's matchup marked the 100th year of the contest between the two schools.

"It's a blessing that we're all here to see this day," said Issac Wade Jr. "I graduated 1983, and we had the bands full force on each side."

Despite the gloomy weather, the between the fans of both schools mark their calendars for this specific occasion.

"It's a family affair," added Berth Kelly.

Dorothy Martin, who first came out for the game in 1974, just had her 50th high school reunion as an Eastside alum.

"It's very important," she said. "There's not that many of us left. I'm so proud, happy and healthy and out here on Thanksgiving Day."

The contest was once again played at newly-renovated Hinchliffe Stadium, which serves as the pride of Paterson. The stadium -- which once hosted Negro League Baseball -- was the sight of the annual game until it fell into despair.

But now it's brought new life to an old rivalry.

"I think the best thing that ever could have been done was bringing that field back to life," acknowledged Sayegh. "It put Paterson back in the win column."

During halftime, a special tribute was done for Eastside alums who were once front and center of the rivalry.

"Oh it's awesome man," said Eastside alumni Charles McNeil. "I didn't know it was 100 years till we got here. That's awesome."

Eastside won this year's tilt and took home the Mayor's Trophy and bragging rights.

