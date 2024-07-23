Pedestrian struck and killed during police chase in East Orange, New Jersey

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest in East Orange, NJ.

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest in East Orange, NJ.

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest in East Orange, NJ.

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest in East Orange, NJ.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a police pursuit of a vehicle ended with a pedestrian being struck and killed in East Orange, New Jersey.

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, beginning as a police pursuit that started in Bloomfield.

The chase eventually ended in East Orange, where a pedestrian was struck on Park Avenue between Washington Street and Glenwood Avenue in the Marin Park area.

A witness told Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth that the victim was walking on the sidewalk when they were struck.

"They were coming up Prospect. He was coming at a speed of 60 mph. He tried to turn to the left and that's when he clipped the car and crashed," said witness Raheem Rogers.

Rogers says he saw one man taken into custody.

He says he sits on the porch all the time and watches people speed through the area.

"It's like a raceway. People just speed through here," he said.

Video of the scene showed a gold vehicle and black sedan badly damaged. The black sedan hit an ambulance, deploying the airbags.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating as multiple law enforcement agencies work the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.