Child, adult struck outside school in Westchester County

NewsCopter 7 is over a school in Mamaroneck where a pedestrian was struck.

NewsCopter 7 is over a school in Mamaroneck where a pedestrian was struck.

NewsCopter 7 is over a school in Mamaroneck where a pedestrian was struck.

NewsCopter 7 is over a school in Mamaroneck where a pedestrian was struck.

MAMARONECK, Westchester (WABC) -- Police in Mamaroneck are investigating after a child and adult were both struck by a car outside a school on Thursday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Sampson wrote a letter to the community about the accident and said the child and adult were struck while walking to school.

Sampson said both victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not yet known.

"We are working with authorities to stay abreast of the situation and put any necessary supports in place for our students, staff and families. Our thoughts and hearts are with the entire MAS community," the letter from the superintendent said.

Mamaroneck Avenue is closed between N. Barry Ave extension and Jefferson Ave extension due to the investigation.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.