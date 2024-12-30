Six people injured in 2 shootings blocks apart in the Bronx, police say

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after six people were shot in two shootings just blocks away from each other in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx on Monday.
Police responded to a shooting just before 5 p.m. at 3544 White Pains Road and a second shooting at E. Gun Hill Road an Holland Avenue.
Police said 5 people were transported to local area hospitals and one person walked into the hospital themselves.
No arrests have been made.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.