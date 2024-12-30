Six people injured in 2 shootings blocks apart in the Bronx, police say

Police said 5 people were transported to the hospital and 1 person walked to the hospital.

Police said 5 people were transported to the hospital and 1 person walked to the hospital.

Police said 5 people were transported to the hospital and 1 person walked to the hospital.

Police said 5 people were transported to the hospital and 1 person walked to the hospital.

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after six people were shot in two shootings just blocks away from each other in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx on Monday.

Police responded to a shooting just before 5 p.m. at 3544 White Pains Road and a second shooting at E. Gun Hill Road an Holland Avenue.

Police said 5 people were transported to local area hospitals and one person walked into the hospital themselves.

No arrests have been made.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.