Person of interest identified in Bronx hit-and-run crash that fractured 3-year-old girl's skull

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are talking to a 60-year-old person of interest after a 3-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronx.

Authorities say Mylah Rojas was walking down a sidewalk in Williamsbridge last Friday when she was hit by a moped driver on Holland Avenue near Burke Avenue.

"He fell. Then he got off the scooter and walked toward us but when he saw her face bleeding, that's when he left," said Mariel Rojas, Mylah's mother. "She stepped down the step. I was right behind her and he just came out of nowhere and dragged her."

The girl suffered a fractured skull and was taken to Jacobi Hospital. She had suffered a brain bleed and had been in and out of consciousness last week.

Her mother tells Eyewitness News that Mylah's condition is improving and she is back home recovering.

