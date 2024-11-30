3-year-old girl suffers fractured skull in hit-and-run crash by scooter in the Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 3-year-old girl's skull is fractured after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon.

It happened in the Williamsbridge section just after 1 p.m.

Police say the Mylah Rojas was walking down the sidewalk on Holland Avenue near Burke Avenue when she was struck by a person riding a scooter.

She was taken to nearby Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

Her mother, Mariel Rojas, told Eyewitness News she is still in shock after the entire ordeal.

"He fell. The he got off the scooter and walked toward us but when he saw her face bleeding, that's when he left," she said.

"She stepped down the step. I was right behind her and he just came out of nowhere and dragged her."

Rojas said her daughter has brain bleed and swollen eyes. She also noted that the girl is in and out of consciousness.

Police released surveillance photos of the man they belive is responsible for the reckless crash.

The suspected driver was wearing an orange hoodie, dark colored pants and riding a blue scooter.

Surviellance video also showed the same man walking in the area after he'd removed the orange hoodie.

Anyone with information should contact police.

