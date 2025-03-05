Person of interest sought in string of smash and grab burglaries in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Montclair are looking for the thief that got away with hundreds of dollars after four businesses in the area were targeted.

On Wednesday, police released an image of a man and called him a person of interest in the smash and grab cases that happened over the weekend.

Police responded to The Chicken and Shawarma on Bloomfield Avenue on Friday after a civilian noticed the front door was shattered.

The owner said in observance of Ramadan, the restaurant is opening later and closing later.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a black puffer jacket with black sneakers and a mask enter the store around 5:45 a.m. and leave with the cash register.

On Sunday, officers responded to Marcel Bakery and Kitchen on Valley Road. The owner said one of his employees arrived at 5 a.m. and discovered the front door was pried open with a crowbar. The cash register was stolen in that incident as well.

Later that day, police were called to Juniper Yoga and Fitness on Bellevue Avenue. The front door was damaged but the deadbolt was still intact and the suspect was not able to break in.

That same day Toro Sushi in Upper Montclair Plaza reported their front door was shattered and $200-$300 was removed from their cash drawer.

All of the businesses were able to have repairs made within hours so they were able to reopen.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Juliano at (973) 509-4724.

