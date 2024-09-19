NYPD holds graduation for elite counter-terrorism K9 units

RANDALL'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD held a graduation ceremony for dogs that are part of its newest K9 units on Randalls Island on Thursday.

The twenty-one labradors and German short-haired pointers will now move on to work as part of the department's counter-terrorism operations.

The dogs completed mandatory 8-10 week training and can sniff out explosives, check out suspicious devices and even be deployed to a scene before their human handlers.

Each of the dogs is named after a police officer who died in the line of duty.

"These are officers all of whom have died in the line of duty and the dogs are dedicated to them and it's just a nice way for the department to keep their memory alive for their family," Lt. William Esposito said.

At least 10 of the dogs are named for officers who died from illnesses tied to their work following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

