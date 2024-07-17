Police identify suspect after apartment building set on fire, injuring 11 people

Janice Yu has the latest on the fire.

Janice Yu has the latest on the fire.

Janice Yu has the latest on the fire.

Janice Yu has the latest on the fire.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police have identified the man wanted for reportedly setting his apartment building on fire, resulting in 11 injuries.

(Video in the player above is from a previous report.)

Investigators recovered video of 63-year-old Stanley Garcia pouring an unknown accelerant, possibly gasoline, on his first-floor apartment door and setting it on fire.

Police said he has six prior interactions with police for being an emotionally disturbed person, for not taking medication, acting erratically, hearing voices and for speaking about harming himself.

Garcia has had prior arrests for criminal contempt, menacing, and resisting arrest, police said.

A source with the FDNY said the man they believe intentionally set the fire held the door closed to prevent people from getting out.

Nine residents, including a child, and two firefighters were injured in the apartment building fire in Brooklyn.

The blaze broke out overnight around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Evergreen Avenue in the Bushwick section.

"You couldn't see anything in front of you, but when we tried to open he wouldn't let us open, thankfully my dad yanked it open and we pushed him out the way and we came out," said resident Lilia Soriano.

Some residents said the person had caused problems for them in the past and believed it was only a matter of time until something like this happened.

"Not only have I filed a complaint against the management, even the other tenants have filed a complaint," said resident Juan Garcia.

Dozens of families were forced to evacuate the building and are currently homeless. They were allowed to go inside and retrieve some of their belongings by later Tuesday afternoon.

A man who escaped the fire suffered a seizure on the sidewalk and was taken to a nearby hospital.