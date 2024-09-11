  • Watch Now
17-year-old shot in back in Hell's Kitchen, police say

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 12:38AM
HELL'S KITCHEN (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the back in Hell's Kitchen on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to West 51st Street and 10th Avenue around 6:50 p.m. where they found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the back.

The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where he's expected to survive, police said.

Four men fled from the scene and were last seen traveling westbound on West 51st Street.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
