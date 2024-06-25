Shooting investigation underway in Soho in Manhattan

SOHO (WABC) -- A man was shot in the leg in Soho early Tuesday morning.
The victim was shot on Greene Street just before 5:30 a.m.
He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury
The suspect fled in a black SUV.
No arrests have been made and the motive is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
