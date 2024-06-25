WATCH LIVE

Shooting investigation underway in Soho in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 10:24AM
Police investigate a Soho shooting that left a man injured.

SOHO (WABC) -- A man was shot in the leg in Soho early Tuesday morning.

The victim was shot on Greene Street just before 5:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury

The suspect fled in a black SUV.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

