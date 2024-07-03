Police respond to barricaded person inside home in Clark, New Jersey

CLARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey responded to the scene of a barricaded person in Clark on Wednesday morning.
Responding officers were attempting to talk the suspect out of the home on Stanton Street just off Madison Hill Road.
The police response began sometime before 6 a.m.
Officers made phone calls and alerted area residents about the police activity in the neighborhood.
Clark Township Police along with the Union County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
