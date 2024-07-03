Police respond to barricaded person inside home in Clark, New Jersey

John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene in Clark, New Jersey.

John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene in Clark, New Jersey.

John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene in Clark, New Jersey.

John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene in Clark, New Jersey.

CLARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey responded to the scene of a barricaded person in Clark on Wednesday morning.

Responding officers were attempting to talk the suspect out of the home on Stanton Street just off Madison Hill Road.

The police response began sometime before 6 a.m.

Officers made phone calls and alerted area residents about the police activity in the neighborhood.

Clark Township Police along with the Union County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

ALSO READ | Person of interest in custody in Central Park sex assault: sources

Kemberly Richardson has more on the person of interest in the recent sexual assault of a woman in Central Park.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.